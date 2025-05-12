Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Traffic Restrictions Announced Ahead of Miss World 2025 Heritage Walk
In view of the 72nd Miss World 2025 Heritage Walk at Charminar and a Welcome Dinner at Chowmahalla Palace scheduled for Tuesday, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced major traffic restrictions and diversions in the Old City.
Road Closures from 2 PM to 11 PM
The traffic movement will be restricted from 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM on the following key routes:
- Madina to Charminar
- Charminar to Shalibanda
- Shalibanda (Rajesh Medical Hall) to Volga Junction
- Volga Junction to Moosabowli via Khilwat Road
Diversions for General Traffic
- From Nayapul to Charminar: Vehicles will be diverted at Madina Junction towards City College.
- From Nagulchintha/Shalibanda: Traffic towards Charminar will be diverted at Himmatpura Junction to Hari Bowli and Volga Junction towards Fateh Darwaza.
- From Himmatpura to Chowmahalla Palace: Movement is not permitted; traffic will be rerouted via Volga Junction and Fateh Darwaza.
- From Fateh Darwaza: Vehicles will be diverted to Himmatpura.
- From Chowk Maidan to Charminar: Traffic will be redirected towards Kotla Alija or Moghalpura.
Impact on Public Transport
- TSRTC City Buses towards Charminar: Will terminate at Afzalgunj.
- Buses from Falaknuma to Charminar: Will be diverted at Shamsheergunj towards Tadban.
- District Buses from MGBS/Imlibun via Nayapul-Madina: Will take an alternate route via Chaderghat Rotary – Nalgonda X – Chanchalguda – Saidabad T junction – I.S Sadan – DMRL Junction – Midhani – MBNR Flyover – Bandlaguda – Aramghar.
Appeal to Citizens
The Hyderabad Traffic Police have requested the public to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the authorities to ensure the smooth conduct of the prestigious international event. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes and public transport options where possible.