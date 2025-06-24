Hyderabad Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls into Open Well, Dies Despite Rescue Efforts

Ranga Reddy District: A heartbreaking incident unfolded in the Mailardevpally Police Station limits on Monday, where a five-year-old boy named Prince tragically lost his life after accidentally falling into an open well near Laxmiguda village.

Child Falls into Open Well Near Residence

Prince, who belonged to a migrant family from Bihar, had been living with his parents in the Rajiv Gruhakalpa housing colony in Laxmiguda for the past few years. According to initial reports, the child was playing near an open well in the area when he slipped and fell in.

Rescue Operation Launched, But Too Late

Upon being informed, Mailardevpally Police and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) team immediately rushed to the scene. Professional swimmers were deployed to initiate a rescue operation. However, despite their swift efforts, the child was retrieved from the well only after he had succumbed.

Community in Shock Over Tragic Loss

The sudden and tragic death of young Prince has plunged the local community into mourning. Neighbours and residents of Rajiv Gruhakalpa expressed deep sorrow and called the incident a wake-up call for better safety precautions in residential areas.

Call for Immediate Safety Measures

This tragic incident underscores the pressing need for safety measures around open wells and water bodies, especially in areas where children frequently play. Locals have demanded that authorities take immediate action to cover open wells and improve hazard warnings to prevent such accidents in the future.