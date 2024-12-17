Hyderabad Tragedy: Class 7 Student Dies by Suicide in Hayatnagar, Parents Protest Over School Negligence

Hyderabad: A tragic incident in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar area, where a seventh-grade student died by suicide, triggered protests by the student’s parents, family members, and various student organizations.

The incident led to mild tension in the area as demonstrators accused school authorities and teachers of harassment and negligence, which they claim forced the young boy to take such an extreme step.

Protesters raised slogans against the school administration, demanding justice for the deceased student. They blamed the harassment and indifferent attitude of the teachers and management for the unfortunate incident.

In response to the escalating situation, Hayathnagar police deployed additional personnel to prevent any untoward incidents. Authorities managed to pacify the protesters and brought the demonstration to a peaceful conclusion.

Also Read | BRS MLAs reach Telangana Assembly wearing handcuffs as mark of protest

The incident has sparked concerns about student safety and the role of schools in addressing mental health and harassment issues.