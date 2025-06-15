Hyderabad Tragedy: Couple Charred to Death After High-Tension Wire Falls on Them

Hyderabad: In a horrifying incident, a man and a woman were charred to death when a high-tension electricity wire snapped and fell on them while they were asleep on the footpath near a temple in the Chintalakunta area of L.B. Nagar on Sunday.

The victims, believed to be beggars, were sleeping on the pavement along the Sagar Ring Road when the tragedy struck. Authorities rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered at the L.B. Nagar Police Station under the Rachakonda Commissionerate. Officials from the electricity department visited the location and launched a probe into the cause of the wire snap.

Woman Crushed to Death in Front of Family in Sangareddy

In a separate tragedy, a 34-year-old woman lost her life in front of her husband and daughters after a private bus hit their two-wheeler in Patancheru, near Hyderabad.

The incident occurred when the family—software engineer Pawan, his wife Sharavani, and daughters Deepaswi and Yashaswi—was returning from a shopping trip. The bus collided with their scooty from behind near the Outer Ring Road junction. While Pawan and the daughters sustained minor injuries, Sharavani came under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The deceased’s body was sent for a postmortem examination.

Two Killed in Wall Collapse in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district, two laborers died in a wall collapse during a demolition operation in Ramavaram village of Gantyada mandal.

The deceased have been identified as Chinna Rao and Yerri Babu. Police said the two men were engaged in demolishing a structure when debris from the wall fell on them, killing both on the spot.

Their bodies were moved to a government hospital for autopsy, and a case has been registered for further investigation.

A Grim Reminder of Safety Oversight

The three incidents highlight glaring issues in infrastructure safety, road discipline, and labor conditions. Authorities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are under pressure to enhance public safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.