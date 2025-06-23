Hyderabad: Tragedy in Shastripuram, One Dead, Another Injured in Mysterious Incident

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred today in Shastripuram, falling under the jurisdiction of Mailardevpally Police Station, leaving one man dead and another critically injured.

Faiyaz Loses Life, Second Victim Hospitalized

According to initial reports, a man identified as Faiyaz died on the spot, while another person sustained serious injuries. The exact circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear at this stage.

Police Reach the Spot, Forensic Team Joins Probe

Soon after being alerted, the Mailardevpally police rushed to the scene and secured the area. Forensic and investigation teams have also arrived at the location to collect evidence and examine the cause of the incident.

Cause Yet to Be Determined, Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have not yet disclosed any definitive cause behind the mishap. Police officials stated that a detailed investigation is underway and further information will be revealed once preliminary findings are completed.

Locals in Shock

The incident has left residents of Shastripuram in shock and concern, as they await clarity on what led to this unexpected tragedy. Police have assured that justice will be served, and all angles are being thoroughly examined.