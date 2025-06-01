Hyderabad Tragedy: Woman and Newborn Die During Delivery at PHC Due to Alleged Negligence

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that has sparked outrage, a 22-year-old woman named Aruna and her newborn baby died allegedly due to medical negligence at the Balanagar Primary Health Centre (PHC) on Saturday.

Delivery Conducted Without Doctor Present

According to reports, Aruna was brought to the Balanagar PHC for delivery. However, in the absence of a doctor, the delivery was conducted by nurses and ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) staff. Soon after the birth, hospital staff noticed that the newborn was unresponsive.

Newborn Declared Dead at Niloufer Hospital

The hospital staff advised the family to rush the newborn to Niloufer Hospital for specialized care. Tragically, upon arrival at Niloufer, doctors confirmed that the infant had already passed away.

Aruna’s Condition Deteriorates Post-Delivery

Following the delivery, Aruna’s condition began to deteriorate rapidly. The staff then referred her to Gandhi Hospital for emergency treatment. Unfortunately, she died en route to the hospital.

Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Aruna’s family has accused the PHC doctors of gross negligence, stating that both deaths could have been prevented had a qualified doctor been present during the procedure. They blamed the absence of timely and professional medical intervention for the double tragedy.

Police Launch Investigation

A case has been registered, and the local police have launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are also expected to review protocols followed at the PHC and examine whether standard procedures were violated.