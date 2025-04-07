Hyderabad Turns Hub for Cross-Border Trafficking? Central Agencies Launch Deep Probe

Hyderabad: With a surge in human trafficking and prostitution cases involving Bangladeshi women in Hyderabad, central law enforcement agencies have intensified their focus on the financial and logistical network enabling their illegal entry into India.

Sophisticated Syndicate Busted in Hyderabad

In recent months, Hyderabad Police, working in coordination with Telangana’s Counter-Intelligence Unit, have uncovered multiple trafficking networks operating within the city. The latest crackdown led to the arrest of 18 Bangladeshi nationals from two brothels in Chaderghat and Khairatabad, all of whom had entered the country illegally.

According to officials, these illegal migrants formed deep-rooted local connections and established a functioning prostitution racket. This development has caught the attention of central agencies, not due to the presence of Bangladeshi women in brothels—which has been a recurring issue—but because of the migrants’ active role in organising the racket for several months without detection.

An officer from the Intelligence Department highlighted the challenges posed by the porous Indo-Bangladesh border. “Touts on the Bangladeshi side help people cross over. Many enter due to poverty, posing as Bengalis and later obtaining Indian identity documents, especially in West Bengal,” the official stated.

Trafficking Rings Exploiting Vulnerable Women

Hyderabad’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit noted that these syndicates operate across both nations. Traffickers lure financially struggling women with false promises of jobs in India. Once they cross the border, they are coerced into prostitution. Their undocumented status and fear of law enforcement make them easy prey for exploitation.

Investigating agencies are now mapping the full network—tracking those who offered shelter, helped procure fake documents, and facilitated money transfers to Bangladesh through illegal channels.

“This network isn’t just about human trafficking. It has the potential to be used for smuggling drugs, disrupting law and order, or even for subversive activities,” warned a Hyderabad Police official. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central forces are now actively involved in the probe.