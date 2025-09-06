Hyderabad Turns into a Sea of Devotion as Millions Join Grand Ganesh Visarjan

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a spectacular display of devotion and festivity on Saturday as millions of devotees thronged the streets to participate in the grand Ganesh idol immersion (Visarjan) processions. The city came alive with music, color, and religious fervor as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival drew to a close.

Massive Crowds and Processions

The processions began late on Friday night and continued into Saturday morning, with fresh groups joining along the routes before converging at various immersion points across the city and suburbs. By around 2 p.m., major routes were jam-packed as idols awaited immersion.

Some of the largest gatherings were recorded at Charminar, Afzal Gunj, Begum Bazaar, MJ Market, Abids GPO, Basheer Bagh, Liberty, and Secretariat.

Idols of All Sizes

Idols of Lord Ganesh, ranging from just one foot to towering 50-foot structures, were carried on trucks, goods carriers, handcarts, and tractors. Crowds lined the roadsides, offering prayers, showering flowers, and celebrating with enthusiasm as the processions passed by.

Music, Dance, and Devotion

The air echoed with the beats of drums, cymbals, and tasha as devotees sang bhajans and danced in unison. The energy of the celebrations grew stronger as the processions made their way towards Hussain Sagar, artificial ponds, and other designated water bodies, where immersion rituals were performed with reverence.

Colorful Festivities

Adding to the festive spirit, many participants wore traditional attire, creating a vibrant cultural spectacle. Gulal (colored powder) filled the air as people danced and celebrated.

Community Spirit

At several points, pandal organizers distributed prasadam, snacks, jalebis, and bottles of drinking water to devotees. These gestures not only kept the festive spirit alive but also highlighted the sense of community and service among organizers.

A Grand Conclusion

As the idols were immersed, chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” reverberated through the city, marking the farewell of Lord Ganesh and the promise of his return next year. The event turned Hyderabad into a sea of faith and festivity, capturing the very essence of Ganesh Chaturthi.