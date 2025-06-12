Hyderabad: Two Arrested for Selling Ganja-Infused Chocolates

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Hayathnagar police in Hyderabad arrested two individuals for allegedly selling chocolates laced with ganja (marijuana).

The police seized 10 kilograms of ganja-infused chocolates from their possession.

Accused Identified as Shikhar and Mishra

The arrested persons have been identified as G. Shikhar (40) and Rishi Shankar Mishra (39). According to police sources, the duo was mixing marijuana in chocolates and illegally selling them to unsuspecting customers for profit.

Illegal Business Busted in Hayathnagar

The suspects were operating this illicit drug-laced confectionery business in the Hayathnagar area, targeting individuals through local networks. Based on credible information, police conducted a raid and apprehended the accused along with the drug-laced items.

Case Registered, Further Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the Hayathnagar Police Station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. The authorities have launched a deeper investigation to determine the source of the ganja and other potential accomplices or buyers involved in the network.