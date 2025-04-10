Hyderabad: Two Bike Lifters Arrested by Humayun Nagar Police

Hyderabad: The Humayun Nagar police arrested two individuals on Thursday in connection with a series of two-wheeler thefts reported across Hyderabad. The accused were identified as Fardeen Ali (19), a private worker, and Mohammed Faizal (19), a flower decorator. Both are residents of Sulthan Nagar in Erragadda.

Case Registered After Complaint from Victim

The case came to light when Kandula Srujan Rao, a private employee from Vijaynagar Colony, reported that his red Honda Activa had been stolen from outside his residence on April 1. Despite searching the surrounding areas, he was unable to locate the vehicle and eventually filed a complaint at Humayun Nagar Police Station on April 7.

Accused Confess to Multiple Thefts

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation. The probe led to the apprehension of the two accused. During interrogation, both allegedly confessed to stealing two bikes—one from Humayun Nagar and another from the Raidurgam area.

Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Based on the information provided by the suspects, police successfully recovered the stolen two-wheelers. Further investigation is underway to determine if the duo was involved in other similar cases across the city.