Hyderabad: Two Cars Collide on Outer Ring Road, One Dead, Two Seriously Injured

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident occurred on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Narsingi, resulting in one death and two serious injuries. The accident took place late last night near Exit No. 18, where two cars collided at high speed.

Accident Details

According to reports, Anand, who was driving one of the vehicles, died on the spot, while two others sustained severe injuries. As soon as the authorities were informed, the police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured individuals to the hospital for urgent medical care.

Investigation Underway

The victim’s body has been sent to Osmania Hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem examination. Initial police investigations suggest that rash driving and over-speeding may have caused the accident. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage to gather more details about the collision.

Key Highlights of the Accident:

✔ Location: Outer Ring Road, Narsingi, Hyderabad

✔ Casualties: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured

✔ Cause: Suspected rash driving & over-speeding

✔ Police Action: Investigation ongoing, CCTV footage being reviewed

✔ Victim: Anand (deceased), body sent for post-mortem