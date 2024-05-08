Hyderabad: Two Dead Bodies Found in Begumpet Nala

Hyderabad: A somber atmosphere enveloped Begumpet Nala on Wednesday morning as the bodies of two individuals were discovered, casting a pall of sorrow over the area.

Authorities suspect that the men may have tragically fallen into the nala during the heavy rains that lashed the city on Tuesday evening, subsequently being swept away by the force of the water.

Local residents were the first to spot the bodies, found at Customs colony, and promptly alerted the authorities. Upon receiving the distressing news, the police swiftly responded, coordinating efforts with local residents and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers to retrieve the bodies from the nala.

The deceased were then respectfully shifted to the mortuary at Gandhi Hospital, where formal procedures will be carried out.

As investigations unfold, the police are diligently working to ascertain the identities of the deceased individuals, while the community grapples with the tragic loss and extends heartfelt condolences to their loved ones.