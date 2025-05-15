Hyderabad: Two Fortuner SUVs Collide Near Pillar 294 on PV Expressway

Ranga Reddy: A serious road accident occurred on the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway near pillar number 294 under the Rajendranagar traffic circle on Wednesday, causing traffic disruption and raising concerns over reckless driving.

High-Speed Fortuner Loses Control, Hits Divider

The incident took place on the stretch from Mehdipatnam heading towards Shamshabad. According to eyewitnesses, a Fortuner SUV traveling at high speed lost control and crashed into the road divider, leading to a sudden halt in traffic flow.

Another Fortuner Collides With the Crashed Vehicle

Within moments, another Fortuner coming from behind failed to stop in time and rammed into the first vehicle, compounding the severity of the crash. The impact caused significant damage to both vehicles but, fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported so far.

Rajendranagar Traffic Police Swiftly Clear the Scene

Rajendranagar traffic police reached the scene promptly, cleared the wreckage, and restored normal traffic flow. Authorities have started a preliminary investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to understand the exact sequence of events.

Growing Concern Over Speeding on Expressway

This incident adds to a growing list of high-speed accidents on the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, raising fresh concerns over the enforcement of speed limits and road safety measures.