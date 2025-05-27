Hyderabad: Two Injured as Fatehnagar Bridge Staircase Suddenly Collapses

Hyderabad: In a concerning infrastructure incident, a portion of the pedestrian staircase attached to the Fatehnagar flyover bridge collapsed on Tuesday near Sanathnagar, leaving two people injured.

The collapse occurred while pedestrians were using the decades-old structure.

Bridge Staircase Collapse in Sanathnagar Injures Two

According to local authorities, the staircase, reportedly over 30 years old and already in a state of disrepair, suddenly gave way, causing panic among passersby. Two pedestrians who were on the stairs at the time suffered minor injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Rainwater Suspected as Cause of Collapse

Sanathnagar police, who rushed to the scene, suspect that recent rains may have weakened the structure. The staircase could have absorbed water, contributing to the sudden failure. Officials have launched an investigation into the exact cause and are assessing the structural integrity of similar infrastructure in the area.

Also Read: Hyderabad Deploys Robotic Tech to Combat Monsoon Waterlogging

Public Safety Concerns Raised

This incident has raised serious concerns about the maintenance and safety of aging public infrastructure in Hyderabad. Residents have urged authorities to conduct regular inspections and carry out timely repairs to avoid future accidents.

Civic Response and Repair Plans

GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) officials are expected to inspect the remaining structure and initiate necessary repairs or replacement. A full report on the condition of the flyover and its attached pedestrian facilities is anticipated soon.