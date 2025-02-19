Hyderabad Two New Flyovers to Ease Traffic in Kukatpally: Construction Work to Start Soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved the construction of two new flyovers in Hyderabad’s high-traffic Kukatpally area to address chronic congestion and improve connectivity.

With funds already allocated and land acquisition underway, officials aim to start work soon, bringing relief to thousands of commuters.

Key Details of the Flyovers

Moosapet-Kukatpally Flyover

Ashok Van Mall to Kukatpally Police Station, crossing Rangadhamuni Cheruvu Road (IDL). Impact: Divert vehicles from Hi-Tech City and IDL Road beneath the bridge, reducing bottlenecks.

Balanagar-Moosapet Metro Flyover

Connects Balanagar and Moosapet Metro Stations via the Kukatpally Y-Junction. Impact: Ease gridlock at the Y-Junction, where traffic from three directions currently converges.

The projects are part of the state’s broader push to upgrade infrastructure under initiatives like the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) program, which includes 38 projects worth ₹5,942 crore.

Why This Matters

is among Hyderabad’s most congested areas due to rapid urbanization and commercial growth. Strategic Connectivity: The flyovers will streamline access to IT hubs like Hi-Tech City and metro stations, cutting travel time.

The flyovers will streamline access to IT hubs like Hi-Tech City and metro stations, cutting travel time. Government Focus: CM Revanth Reddy has prioritized infrastructure, recently approving seven flyovers inside the Outer Ring Road.

Land acquisition and tender processes are being expedited.

Officials conducted field surveys to finalize construction plans.

Hyderabad’s infrastructure expansion aligns with its vision to become a global city, with projects like the Amberpet Flyover (set to open soon) and the Mir Alam Tank Bridge further enhancing mobility.