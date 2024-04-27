Hyderabad: Two persons arrested for black marketing of IPL tickets

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have nabbed two persons including a software employee from Bangalore for black marketing of IPL match tickets.

On credible information, the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone team along with Gopalapuram Police apprehended the two accused who were carrying gover 100 IPL Tickets of SRH vs RCB match which they were selling at exorbitant prices in the market, said Ms. S. Rashmi Perumal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Task Force, Hyderabad, in a release here on Friday.

The IPL match between SRH and RCB held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

The apprehended accused person is Chittoor Ramana (27), a resident of Bengaluru and Nyalakanti Samuel Susheel (29), a resident of Hyderabad.

Previously, at the time of ODI World Cup matches, Chittoor Ramana was caught by Chennai Police for selling cricket match tickets on the black market.

Due to the huge demand of IPL tickets both hatched a plan to procure tickets illegally and sell them in the black market for high profits.

There are several cricket related Whatsapp groups in which about 1000 members in each group are present from all over India, where members discuss matches and the availability of tickets that they have booked online.

As per norms of IPL authorities, every Individual can obtain only 4 Tickets, but these accused persons illegally obtained huge number of IPL Tickets by using other people’s ID, Names and e-mail addresses. UNI KNR SSP