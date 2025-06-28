Hyderabad: Two Suffer Major Injuries in Collision Between Bike and RTC Bus
In a serious road accident in Medchal, a two-wheeler collided with a Telangana State RTC bus near the Jeedimetla Police Station on Friday. The crash left two young men severely injured, prompting immediate medical assistance.
Bike Rams Into RTC Bus Near Jeedimetla Police Station
According to eyewitnesses, the speeding motorbike crashed into an RTC bus right in front of the Jeedimetla Police Station. The impact of the collision was intense, leaving the bike badly damaged and the riders seriously hurt.
Two Youths Sustain Serious Injuries
The two youths on the bike were critically injured in the accident. Locals and police quickly responded to the scene and arranged for the injured individuals to be transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Their condition is currently being monitored by medical staff.
Police Begin Investigation Into the Incident
The Jeedimetla Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that over-speeding or lack of attention to traffic signals could be among the contributing factors. Further details will be revealed after a full inquiry.