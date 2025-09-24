Hyderabad Unemployed Youth Block Dilsukhnagar Metro, Demand Job Calendar 2025–26

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Unemployed youth organized a stern protest at the Dilsukhnagar Metro station today, sitting on the road and shouting slogans against the government. Carrying banners, the protesters demanded that the Telangana government release the 2025–26 job calendar at once.

The protest caused a huge traffic snarl near the metro station, with the police attempting to curb the situation. The youth complained that although news had come that the calendar of work would be published in June, nothing has been done till date.

It was last year that the job calendar was published on August 2. The protesters called for the state government to keep its commitment and publish the job calendar in a timely manner, offering much-needed opportunities to thousands of jobless candidates.

It should be noted that prior to the elections, the Congress government had promised to do a number of things, such as releasing a job calendar for unemployed youth, issuing ₹2500 each month to women, and raising the pension of senior citizens from ₹2000 to ₹4000. None of these however have been done so far.