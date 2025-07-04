Hyderabad: Vivo Phone Catches Fire in Attapur, Youth Suffers Severe Burns

Hyderabad: A young man named Srinivas suffered serious burn injuries after his Vivo mobile phone overheated and caught fire while he was walking near Attapur in Rajendranagar. The incident occurred on Tuesday and has raised concerns about smartphone safety.

Phone Bursts into Flames in Pocket, Leg Severely Burnt

Srinivas, who works as a painter, had kept his Vivo phone in his pants pocket. Suddenly, the device overheated and burst into flames. Though he quickly pulled the phone out of his pocket, the intense heat had already caused significant burns to his leg.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Posters Targeting Congress Surface Ahead of Mallikarjun Kharge’s Visit

Immediately Rushed to Hospital

Srinivas was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to Dr. Jaganmohan Reddy, who treated him, “The skin was burnt through to the second layer. If he hadn’t acted quickly, the burns could have reached the muscles, causing even more serious damage.”

Recovery Will Take Time, Say Doctors

Doctors stated that Srinivas narrowly escaped a major tragedy, but he will require ongoing treatment and time to recover fully. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of mobile phones, particularly regarding overheating and battery malfunctions.

An investigation into the cause of the overheating is expected.