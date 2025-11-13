Hyderabad Volleyball Teams Finalized for 8th Telangana State Senior Inter-District Championship 2025″

The Hyderabad Volleyball Association, under the leadership of President Mr. Rajkumar, Vice Presidents Mr. Arvind and Mr. G. Vinod Kumar, and Secretary Mr. C. Murali Mohan, has successfully organized the selection trials and preparatory camp at Victory Playground, Chaderghat, for the Hyderabad district volleyball teams from 9th to 13th November 2025

The selected teams will be participating in the 8th Telangana State Senior Inter-District Volleyball Championship 2025, scheduled to be held at Vemula Malla Reddy Engineering College from 13th to 16th November 2025.

Mr. Bhanu has been appointed as the coach for the Hyderabad men’s team.

Mr. Jakka anjaneyulu as the appointed for the Coach for Hyderabad women’s team

Mr. Noor will lead the men’s team as captain, while Kumari P. Srikruti will captain the women’s team

Women’s team

1. Srikruti

2. Yamini

3. Swapna

4. Shruti

5. Rita

6. Sonam

7. Bhavani

8. Bhagya

9. Anchal

10. Hasya

11. Thuina

12. Harshitha

Men’s team

Ganesh (B)

Sai surya (B)

Akhil (B)

Noor (A)

Vinod (A)

Harsha (U)

Rohit (A)

Sriram (A)

Bhargav (L)

Siddu (S)

Tharun (B)

Sohel (S