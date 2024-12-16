Hyderabad Wakes Up to Coldest Morning of the Season at 7.1°C

Hyderabad: Telangana woke up to a biting cold on Monday as temperatures across the state dipped sharply, with Hyderabad experiencing a minimum of 7.1 degrees Celsius at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus in Serilingampally mandal. Another chilly spot in the city was Moula Ali in Uppal mandal, which recorded 7.2 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave swept across the state, with Bela in Adilabad hitting the season’s lowest temperature at 6.3 degrees Celsius. Districts such as Adilabad, Nirmal, Vikarabad, and Kumram Bheem Asifabad saw mercury levels hovering between 6.3°C and 7°C, intensifying the chill.

In Hyderabad, several areas recorded temperatures far below normal. At BHEL, the minimum temperature dropped to 7.4°C, while Rajendranagar saw a low of 8.2°C. Gachibowli was slightly warmer at 9.3°C, and in Secunderabad’s West Marredpally, it was 9.1°C. Quthbullapur recorded 9.9°C in the early hours of Monday.

Neighbouring districts, including Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy, also experienced significant drops in temperature, with core areas seeing nighttime lows between Sunday midnight and early Monday morning.

Rural Telangana wasn’t spared either. Several districts—Adilabad, Rangareddy, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Asifabad, Vikarabad, and Kamareddy—continued to reel under intense cold wave conditions, with minimum temperatures plunging well below seasonal averages.

The freezing conditions are expected to persist, and residents are advised to take precautions to stay warm and safe during this cold wave.