Hyderabad Water Crisis Deepens as Private Tanker Demand Surges

Hyderabad: With scorching summer heat and drying taps, Hyderabad is facing a severe water shortage, forcing residents to turn to private water tankers in large numbers. Despite the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) deploying over 10,000 water tankers, the demand continues to rise, particularly in the western and central parts of the city.

Western Hyderabad Worst Affected

Localities such as Kondapur, Madhapur, and surrounding areas are among the worst hit. Private operators report sending out five to six tankers daily in multiple shifts to meet rising requests from residential societies. While some demand is from regular customers, there has been a notable surge in new households seeking tanker services.

Borewells Fail, Tanker Costs Rise

Residents say the situation is worse than last year. In Kondapur, gated communities are now booking four to five tankers a week, in addition to HMWS&SB supply. The municipal water supply has become irregular, available only three to four hours per day, down from the usual seven to eight hours. Borewells, even those dug up to 1,200 metres deep, have dried up, compared to previous years when water was available at 600 metres.

The cost of private tankers is steep. A 25 kilolitre (KL) tanker costs between ₹3,500 to ₹4,000, while a 10 KL tanker is priced at ₹1,500 to ₹2,000.

Water Board Sees Record Bookings

According to HMWS&SB, over 8 lakh water tanker bookings have been registered in the first four months of 2025 — a 30% increase compared to the same period last year. The sharp spike in demand is putting enormous pressure on supply infrastructure.

Urgent Action Needed

With borewells drying up and public supply dwindling, residents and civic groups are urging authorities to act swiftly. The situation, if left unchecked, could escalate into a full-blown crisis in the coming weeks.