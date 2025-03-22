Hyderabad Water Crisis During Ramadan: Contaminated Supply and Power Cuts Raised by MLA Majid Hussain in Assembly

Hyderabad: AIMIM Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain raised serious concerns in the Telangana Assembly over the deteriorating water supply situation in Hyderabad, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. Highlighting the daily struggles of residents in several localities, he demanded immediate government intervention to address both water scarcity and contamination.

Widespread Water Issues Across Key Localities

The MLA pointed out that areas such as Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Charminar, Nampally, and Malakpet are grappling with either highly contaminated water or an inconsistent supply. He emphasized that the issue is not only about inconvenience but a growing health concern for thousands of residents.

Power Cuts Disrupt Water Supply During Night Prayers

Hussain noted that the timing of power outages is further aggravating the crisis. In many parts of the city, power cuts during nighttime hours are directly affecting water pumping operations. This becomes particularly problematic during Ramadan.

Infrastructure Fails to Keep Up With Population Growth

The MLA criticized the outdated water infrastructure, stating that the city’s water supply capacity has not been upgraded in more than two decades, despite a significant rise in population. He urged the government to assess the current demand and invest in modernizing pipelines, pumping stations, and storage facilities.

Demand for Coordinated Departmental Efforts

Hussain called for a collaborative response from relevant departments, including electricity and water boards, to ensure uninterrupted services. He stressed the need for greater accountability and timely maintenance, especially in areas experiencing frequent sewer blockages and waterlogging.

Ramadan Requires Sensitive Governance

“The holy month of Ramadan is a spiritually significant time. Ensuring clean and sufficient water supply is not just a matter of service delivery, but one of respect and sensitivity toward the community’s needs,” Hussain said.

A Voice for the People

His speech echoed the voices of thousands of Hyderabad residents who have been raising complaints about poor water quality, inadequate supply, and system failures. The MLA’s intervention comes as a strong push for the state government to prioritize public health, community welfare, and responsive urban governance.