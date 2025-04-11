Hyderabad Water Supply Disruption: Big Shock for Residents During Festival – Water Shutdown in These Areas Tomorrow

Hyderabad: As the nation prepares for Hanuman Jayanti celebrations and with summer at its peak, residents in Hyderabad are facing a major inconvenience—temporary water supply disruption in several localities on Saturday, April 12.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced a planned shutdown of drinking water supply due to emergency repair works on a major pipeline.

Major Pipeline Leak Identified in Shapur Nagar

A crack has been detected in the 1200 mm diameter MS gravity main pipeline between Hydernagar and Alwal, as part of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme. The damage occurred near Shapur Nagar, causing significant leakage.

To prevent further issues and water wastage, HMWSSB will carry out repair works from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Saturday.

Affected Areas in Division-12

Due to this repair, water supply will be fully or partially disrupted in several areas under Division-12. Residents are advised to make alternate arrangements for water storage and use.

Fully or Partially Affected Areas Include:

Kallavathi Nagar

Shapur Nagar

Sanjay Gandhi Nagar

HMT Society

HAL Colony

Rodames Nagar

TSIIC Colony

Srinivas Nagar

Kaiser Nagar

Balaji Layout

Kailash Hills

Devender Nagar

Sri Sai Hills

Gajularamaram

HMWSSB Issues Advisory for Citizens

The Water Board has requested residents of the affected areas to store sufficient water before the shutdown and use water judiciously during the disruption period. The board has assured that water supply will resume promptly after the repair work is completed.