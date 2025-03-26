Hyderabad Weather Forecast for March 26, 2025: Hot and Dry with Mild Humidity

Hyderabad: The temperature in Hyderabad today has reached 34.88°C, making it a hot day for residents and visitors alike. The forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 25.15°C and a maximum of 36.54°C, so residents can expect warm conditions throughout the day. The city will experience low humidity levels of just 14%, with wind speeds clocking in at 14 km/h, adding to the dry atmosphere.

Today’s Weather in Hyderabad: Hot and Dry Conditions

As the sun rises at 06:15 AM and sets at 06:27 PM, those heading outdoors should be mindful of the intense heat. The temperature today is expected to hover within the range of 25.15°C to 36.54°C, with the heat likely to peak in the afternoon. With such high temperatures, it’s important to stay hydrated and wear breathable, light clothing. If you have any outdoor plans, it’s recommended to take proper precautions to avoid heat exhaustion.

Air Quality Index (AQI) in Hyderabad

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for today is recorded at 84.0, indicating “Fine” air quality. This means the air quality is acceptable, and most people can engage in outdoor activities without significant concerns. However, individuals with respiratory issues should take extra care and avoid strenuous outdoor exercises during peak hours of heat.

Weather Forecast for March 27, 2025: A Hotter Day Ahead

Looking ahead to tomorrow, March 27, Hyderabad will experience even warmer conditions. The minimum and maximum temperatures will range from 24.88°C to 38.06°C, with a slight increase in humidity levels to 16%. Expect the heat to be more intense, so it’s best to plan outdoor activities for the early morning or evening hours to avoid the harsh midday sun.

Important Tips for Dealing with the Heat

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Wear light, loose clothing and use sunscreen to protect from UV rays.

Be cautious if you have respiratory issues, considering the weather and AQI.

7-Day Weather and AQI Forecast for Hyderabad

The weather in Hyderabad for the coming days will continue to be hot with temperatures rising further. Keep an eye on the forecast to make informed decisions about your daily activities.