Hyderabad Weather Forecast: Light Rain and Rising Temperatures Expected in the Coming Days

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts experienced brief respite from the ongoing heat on Monday, as light to moderate showers, accompanied by isolated hailstorms, hit several areas. However, temperatures are expected to rise over the next two days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for isolated rainfall across various parts of the state.

Rain and Hailstorm Damage Reported in Multiple Districts

On Monday afternoon, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds gusting up to 40 km/h were observed in districts including Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Nagarkurnool. These storms caused significant damage, particularly in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Khammam, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu, and Suryapet, where isolated hailstorms wreaked havoc.

IMD Forecasts Continued Rain and Heat

According to IMD, similar weather conditions are expected to persist through Tuesday in several districts, including Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and others. Residents can expect partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers in the evening or night. Temperatures in Hyderabad are predicted to hover around a maximum of 38°C and a minimum of 25°C, with moderate south-westerly winds continuing.

Rising Temperatures and Heatwave Conditions in Northern Telangana

While Hyderabad may experience a slight rise in temperatures, the weather will remain relatively moderate. However, northern districts of Telangana are expected to see heatwave conditions intensify over the next five days. Maximum temperatures in these areas are predicted to soar between 41°C and 44°C, prompting the IMD to issue a warning for extreme heat.

The IMD has also advised residents of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam to remain cautious as these areas recorded a noticeable rise in temperatures on Monday.

Impact and Precautions

As the temperature rises and thunderstorms continue, citizens are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and take necessary precautions against lightning and strong winds. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged the public to stay alert to the changing weather conditions.