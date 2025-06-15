Hyderabad Weather: IMD Issues Statewide Alert: Heavy Rains and Lightning to Continue in Telangana till June 22

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecasted that the Southwest monsoon will remain active across Telangana until June 22. According to a bulletin issued on Sunday evening, most regions of the state are likely to experience continued rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

In Hyderabad, residents can expect light to moderate showers, cloudy skies, and hazy early morning conditions until at least June 19. These weather patterns are likely to maintain a slight dip in temperatures across the capital and its adjoining districts.

Temperatures to Remain Below Normal in Hyderabad and Surrounding Areas

Due to widespread cloud cover and early morning haze, the maximum temperatures in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts are expected to remain in the range of 32°C to 34°C — a slight relief from typical summer heat.

Statewide Thunderstorm Alert Issued

The IMD has issued a statewide alert warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over the next week. All districts in Telangana, including northern and southern belts, have been cautioned to remain vigilant as the active monsoon brings the potential for localized heavy rainfall and storm-related incidents.

The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department has also advised residents to stay indoors during periods of heavy lightning and avoid waterlogged areas to prevent accidents.