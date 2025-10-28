Hyderabad Weather Update: Cyclone Montha Brings Heavy Rains, Red Alert Issued

The effects of Cyclone Montha have begun to make their presence felt across the Telugu states, with several regions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall. On Tuesday afternoon, Hyderabad experienced a spell of intense showers that disrupted normal life in many parts of the city.

Areas such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Journalist Colony, Khairatabad, Punjagutta, and Ameerpet were among the worst affected, as roads quickly became waterlogged, and low-lying localities went under water. The heavy downpour also led to severe traffic congestion across major routes, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

According to officials from the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, the rainfall activity is expected to continue, with heavy to very heavy showers forecast in multiple districts. A red alert has been issued for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam, where extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been sounded for Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Hanumankonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, and Suryapet, indicating the likelihood of significant rainfall and possible flooding in these regions.

Additionally, yellow alerts have been declared for Komaram Bheem, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Nagarkurnool, warning residents to remain cautious as intermittent rains are expected to persist.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors where possible, and keep track of updates from the weather department as the cyclone’s impact continues to unfold across Telangana.