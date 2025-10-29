Hyderabad Weather Update: Commissioners of HYDRAA and GHMC Review Flooded Roads, Order Completion of Pending Works

In view of the continuous rainfall caused by Cyclone Montha, senior officials from HYDRA and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted an extensive inspection of the Lakdikapul and surrounding areas to address issues of waterlogging and traffic disruption.

Commissioners A.V. Ranganath and R.V. Karnan visited the stretch between Masab Tank and Lakdikapul, where they observed heavy water stagnation near Mehdi Function Hall, leading to severe traffic congestion. The officials questioned engineers about the causes of the flooding and instructed them to resolve the issue immediately.

Authorities informed the commissioners that pipelines measuring two feet in diameter had already been laid on both sides of the road, but these needed to be linked with the drainage systems coming from Mahaveer Hospital and Chintal Basti areas to ensure proper flow of rainwater. The commissioners directed that this connection work be completed at the earliest.

They also suggested that desilting the existing pipelines along the stretch from Mahaveer Hospital to Mehdi Function Hall would significantly reduce the problem. Both commissioners emphasized that all works should be finished within the next two days and asked the traffic police to cooperate to ensure that the pipe connection work proceeds smoothly.

Accompanying the commissioners during the inspection were HYDRA Additional Director Varla Papayya and Traffic DCP Srinivas, who reviewed the traffic diversions and drainage situation in the locality.

The officials reiterated that the primary focus was to prevent water accumulation on roads and ensure uninterrupted vehicular movement in rain-affected zones of the city.