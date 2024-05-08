Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Rain and Thunder Expected, Normalcy to Return

Hyderabad: After enduring a tumultuous bout of heavy rains and gusty winds that disrupted normal life on Tuesday evening, Hyderabad is poised for a reprieve with a reduction in rainfall forecasted for Wednesday.

Dr. K. Naga Ratna, Head and Scientist – E at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, stated, “Towards the evening of Wednesday, light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in some parts of the city. On Thursday, Hyderabad and surrounding districts are very likely to experience light to moderate rains.”

The sudden deluge on Tuesday caused chaos in several areas, with reports of water-logging and traffic snarls, leaving residents grappling with the aftermath.

The latest forecast from the IMD brings a sigh of relief to residents, as the intensity of rainfall is anticipated to decrease, although sporadic showers and thunderstorms remain possible.

Meanwhile, there’s a welcomed anticipation as the average maximum temperature in the city is expected to dip below 40 degrees Celsius, offering a respite from the sweltering heat that has gripped the region in recent days.