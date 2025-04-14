Hyderabad Weather Update: Light to Moderate Showers Expected Across City Amid Heatwave Relief

Hyderabad: After days of scorching heat, the residents of Hyderabad are finally getting a much-needed break. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a warning that light to moderate rainfall is expected in several parts of the city on Monday, bringing relief from the ongoing heatwave.

Expected Rainfall in North and East Hyderabad

According to the weather forecast, heavy rainfall is expected in the northern and eastern regions of Hyderabad. Areas such as Malkajgiri, OU, Boduppal, Nagole, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, and Hayathnagar are likely to experience significant rainfall in the coming hours.

Rainfall Expected in Surrounding Districts

In addition to Hyderabad city, the surrounding districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Medak, Medchal, and Ranga Reddy are also predicted to receive rainfall. This anticipated weather change is expected to bring much-needed relief to the people who have been struggling with the intense heat in recent days.

Stay updated with local weather forecasts as these showers are expected to bring a refreshing change to the city’s climate.