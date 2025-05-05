Hyderabad Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Gusty Winds Lash City

Hyderabad: Sudden thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds, and short spells of rain lashed several parts of Hyderabad and its surrounding districts on Sunday evening, surprising many residents with intense weather activity.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), areas like Tellapur, Serilingampally, Miyapur, Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, and BHEL received moderate rainfall, lasting up to 10 to 15 minutes. The showers were accompanied by winds strong enough to rattle windows and drop local temperatures.

Rainfall Recorded in Core and Suburban Areas

TSDPS stations recorded rainfall ranging between 2 mm and 4.3 mm in key locations such as Serilingampally, RC Puram, Patancheru, and Amberpet. The majority of the rain was reported in the Rangareddy district, where the impact was most significant by Sunday afternoon.

IMD Forecasts Continued Rain and Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) has predicted that the rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds will continue for the next 24 hours. Residents in other parts of Hyderabad are also advised to be alert as the weather is expected to remain unstable.

This sudden downpour has brought temporary relief from the intense summer heat, with maximum temperatures dropping significantly across the city and suburbs.

What to Expect Next?