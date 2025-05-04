Hyderabad Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Hailstorms Lash City and Surrounding Areas

Hyderabad: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds, and hailstorms struck core Hyderabad and its surrounding districts on Sunday evening, causing a brief spell of chaos and cooler weather.

Key Areas Affected by Sudden Thunderstorm

Parts of Tellapur, Serilingampally, Miyapur, Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, and BHEL were lashed by moderate rains lasting 10 to 15 minutes, according to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The weather change brought strong gusty winds and visible lightning, alarming residents and briefly affecting vehicular movement in some areas.

Rainfall and Temperature Drop in Hyderabad

By Sunday evening, the Rangareddy district experienced the bulk of rainfall activity, including localities like Serilingampally, RC Puram, Patancheru, and Amberpet. According to weather station reports, rainfall levels ranged between 2 mm to 4.3 mm in affected areas.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Fiery knocks from Russell, Raghuvanshi power KKR to 206/4 against RR

This sudden rainfall led to a noticeable drop in temperatures, offering relief from the summer heat.

IMD Forecast: More Rain and Winds Expected in Next 24 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has forecast that thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning will likely continue over the next 24 hours. The rainfall may expand to more regions in and around Hyderabad, especially during the late evening and early morning hours.

Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm and ensure safety measures due to potential hailstorms and fallen branches or electrical poles.