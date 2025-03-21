Hyderabad Weather Update: Hazy Mornings and Warm Temperatures Expected

Hyderabad: The meteorological department has forecast hazy conditions in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas during the early morning hours. Residents should be prepared for reduced visibility, especially during their morning commute, as the city experiences a mix of warm temperatures and cloudy skies throughout the day.

Partly Cloudy Skies with Rising Temperatures

The sky over Hyderabad is expected to remain partly cloudy, creating a humid yet warm atmosphere. According to weather predictions, the maximum temperature is likely to reach 37°C, while the minimum could drop to 23°C. This indicates a significant temperature variation between day and night, which residents should be mindful of.

Surface Winds and Air Quality Impact

Surface winds in the region are expected to be southerly, with speeds ranging between 4-8 kmph. While these mild winds may provide occasional relief from the heat, they are not expected to significantly impact the existing hazy conditions. The presence of haze during morning hours could affect air quality, especially in low-lying areas and near construction sites.

Health and Safety Advisory for Residents

Given the expected weather conditions, residents should take necessary precautions to stay comfortable and avoid heat-related health issues:

Stay Hydrated: The rising daytime temperatures can lead to dehydration. It is advisable to drink plenty of water and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

The rising daytime temperatures can lead to dehydration. It is advisable to drink plenty of water and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. Drive with Caution: Reduced visibility due to morning haze may lead to difficult driving conditions. Motorists are advised to use headlights and maintain safe distances between vehicles.

Reduced visibility due to morning haze may lead to difficult driving conditions. Motorists are advised to use headlights and maintain safe distances between vehicles. Wear Light Clothing: Opt for breathable, light-colored fabrics to stay cool and minimize discomfort from the heat.

Opt for breathable, light-colored fabrics to stay cool and minimize discomfort from the heat. Monitor Air Quality: Individuals with respiratory conditions should take extra precautions, as hazy conditions could worsen air quality levels, potentially causing breathing difficulties.

Weather Forecast for the Coming Days

The current weather pattern suggests that similar conditions may persist over the next few days, with warm afternoons and hazy mornings continuing. Residents should stay updated with daily forecasts to plan their outdoor activities accordingly.