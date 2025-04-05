Hyderabad: Wine Shops, Bars to Remain Close on April 6

Hyderabad: In view of Sri Ram Navami celebrations, the Tri-Commissionerate police have announced the closure of all wine shops, toddy shops, and bars attached to restaurants across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda from 10 am to 10 pm on April 6.

Strict Enforcement Across Three Police Commissionerates

The restriction, however, excludes bars located in star hotels and registered clubs, officials clarified.

Separate closure orders have been issued by:

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand

Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty

Rachakonda Commissioner G Sudheer Babu

The police have warned that strict action will be taken against those found violating the closure orders. “Any person found violating the orders will be prosecuted,” the order states.

The move is aimed at maintaining peace and ensuring a smooth observance of Sri Ram Navami processions across the city.

Residents and business owners are advised to adhere to the timings and cooperate with law enforcement authorities.