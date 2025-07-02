Hyderabad witnesses the launch of DEWI, a vibrant and dynamic collective for Women Entrepreneurs and Innovators

Hyderabad: A bold new chapter in women’s entrepreneurship has begun with the official launch of DEWI (Dynamic Entrepreneurs & Women Innovators), a collective aimed at empowering, connecting, and elevating women entrepreneurs and innovators across industries. The launch event took place at Novotel Convention Center, HITEX, Hyderabad, with a grand inaugural ceremony that brought together trailblazers, visionaries, and changemakers.

Dr. Neelima Vemula, Founder and Chairperson of DEWI, Smt. Satyavathi Prasanna Madipadige, Honorary Chairperson alongwith Dr. Kalyani Guduguntla, Vice Chairperson & Co-founder, Pallavi Nagalla, Co-founder & Brand Custodian and Raju Madipadige, Chief Adviser unveiled the initiative.

The star-studded event was graced by esteemed chief guests which included Alekhya Punjala – Renowned Kuchipudi Dancer, Dinaz Vervatwala – Celebrity Fitness Expert, Zubeda Ali – Philanthropist and Spouse of actor Ali, Dr. Suneetha Reddy (Y.S.) – Medical Professional & Advocate for Women’s Health, Madhuri Duvvada, Founder – Vakula Silks, Kalva Sujatha – Chairman, TG Arya Vaishya Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Neelima Vemula, Founder – DEWI said that “DEWI is more than just an organization – it’s a movement. We’re building a sisterhood of powerful, purpose-driven women ready to take charge, support one another, and redefine success.”

Dynamic Entrepreneurs Women Innovators (DEWI) is a forward-thinking platform that nurtures and accelerates women’s entrepreneurship. With a focus on community, collaboration, and capital, DEWI is designed to be a launchpad and growth ecosystem for aspiring and established women entrepreneurs alike.

As part of the celebrations, Visista Jewellery Director Sinduja Palabatla and Suraksha Pharma Director Padmaja Manepalli were ceremoniously crowned as “DEWI Kuberas” – a title bestowed upon women leaders who will act as future investors and fundraisers supporting DEWI’s mission of scaling women-led ventures. From startup founders to seasoned professionals, creators to investors – DEWI is open to all women passionate about shaping the future of business and innovation.