Hyderabad Woman Cheated by Husband, Fled with Passport, Green Card, and Ornaments

In a shocking incident, a woman from Hyderabad has lodged a complaint against her husband, who allegedly cheated her and fled with her passport, green card, and jewelry.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 September 2025 - 15:28
According to police, Mohammad Zainuddin, who works with the Chicago Police Department in the United States, married Hana Ahmed in 2022. After their marriage, the couple initially stayed in Hyderabad before Zainuddin moved back to the US for work. Hana later joined him in 2024 after completing her visa process, and the couple lived together for some time.

However, their relationship soon turned bitter. Hana alleged that Zainuddin subjected her to harassment and even inflicted physical torture. When she refused to agree to his demand for divorce, Zainuddin reportedly devised a plan.

Under the pretext of visiting Hyderabad for Umrah preparations, Zainuddin and Hana stayed at a hotel in Somajiguda. He then asked Hana to visit her parents’ home, but in her absence, he vacated the hotel and disappeared.

When the hotel management informed Hana over the phone, she rushed back, only to discover that her husband had fled with her passport, green card, and ornaments.

Realizing she had been cheated, Hana, along with her parents, approached Punjagutta Police Station and filed a complaint. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
