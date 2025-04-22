Hyderabad: Woman Constable Dies by Suicide Over Financial Stress

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old woman constable died by suicide in Hastinapuram, Hyderabad, allegedly due to mounting financial difficulties.

Constable Deepika Found Dead at Home

The deceased, Deepika, was serving as a constable at Nagole Police Station. She was residing with her family in Teachers Colony under the Hastinapuram division. According to police reports, Deepika took the extreme step at her residence on Monday, reportedly unable to cope with financial stress.

Husband Files Complaint, Body Shifted for Autopsy

Her husband, Ravi Kumar, filed a complaint with the Meerpet Police, who arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to her death.

Investigation Launched by Meerpet Police

Authorities are probing all angles, including financial records and family statements, to understand the nature of Deepika’s financial stress. Police officials confirmed that initial evidence points to severe monetary hardship as a likely reason for the suicide.

Rising Concerns Over Mental Health Among Police Personnel

This incident brings renewed focus on the mental health challenges faced by law enforcement officers, especially women constables juggling professional duties and family responsibilities. Advocacy groups have emphasized the need for financial counseling and mental health support systems within police departments to prevent such tragedies.