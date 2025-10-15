Hyderabad Woman Dies by Suicide in Mehdipatnam After Alleged Harassment by Husband and In-Laws

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman, identified as Sania Sultana, was found dead in an apparent suicide in Mehdipatnam after allegedly facing prolonged harassment from her husband, Mohammad Mateen, and his family members. The tragic incident has sparked outrage in the local community and prompted a police investigation.

According to police, Sania had been living with her parents for the past six months following disputes and alleged abuse by her husband and in-laws. The couple, who had been married for several years, have two children aged 10 and 8.

On the day of the incident, Sania reportedly went to her husband’s residence in Sabzi Mandi, Karwan, hoping to reconcile. However, she was allegedly denied entry and warned by Mateen’s family not to return. Relatives said the humiliation and emotional distress from the incident pushed her into severe depression, which ultimately led her to take her life.

Mehdipatnam police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the allegations of domestic harassment and abetment to suicide. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

AIMIM Corporator Dr. Khasim visited the grieving family and urged authorities to take swift and stringent action against the accused. He also called for stronger enforcement of laws protecting women from domestic violence.

Police officials stated that statements from the family and witnesses have been recorded, and further inquiries are underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the young woman’s death.