Hyderabad Woman Dies in Dubai, Family Appeals to MEA for Help Bringing Her Body Home

Hyderabad: The family of Saleha Tabassum, a 38-year-old woman from Hyderabad who passed away in Dubai, has urgently appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for assistance in repatriating her body to India. The family claims they are unable to contact her husband, Syed Ibrahim Hassan, who informed them of her death but has since gone incommunicado.

Saleha Tabassum’s Family in Distress After Sudden Death in Dubai

Saleha Tabassum was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Dubai on July 11 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest, according to a phone call made by her husband to Saleha’s brother. However, shortly afterward, the family learned that she had passed away.

Her father, Syed Mohiuddin Mahmood, stated in a letter to the MEA that no one from her husband’s family has contacted them since the incident. Saleha is survived by her three daughters, who are now in emotional trauma along with other grieving relatives in Hyderabad.

MEA’s MADAD Portal Registers Grievance for Repatriation of Body

In response to the family’s appeal, the Ministry of External Affairs has acknowledged the case and registered a grievance on its official MADAD portal. Officials have confirmed that the request has been forwarded to the concerned Indian mission in the UAE for prompt action.

“We are in mental shock. Our only request is to bring our daughter’s body back to Hyderabad for her final rites,” said the father in his plea to authorities.

Family Urges Swift Action from Indian Authorities

The family has expressed deep concern and helplessness due to the lack of communication from the husband’s side and has requested the Indian government to intervene immediately.

They are hoping for swift repatriation so that Saleha Tabassum can be laid to rest in her hometown with the presence of her loved ones.