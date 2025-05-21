Hyderabad Woman Doctor Says She Was Misled and Assaulted—FIR Filed

Hyderabad: A case has been registered at Banjara Hills Police Station against a pediatrician from Mahabubabad for allegedly sexually assaulting a fellow doctor at a luxury hotel in Hyderabad under the false promise of marriage.

Doctor Allegedly Misled Victim About Marital Status

According to police reports, Dr. Jarpula Swamy (37), a pediatrician at Amma Hospital in Mahabubabad, began a relationship in 2023 with a 30-year-old junior doctor who was working at the same hospital at the time.

Dr. Swamy reportedly claimed that he had divorced his wife, alleging that his marriage had been forced and that his wife had undergone four abortions. On these grounds, he told the woman he was single and intended to marry her.

Assault Allegedly Took Place at Star Hotel in Banjara Hills

The incident took place during the National Pedicon Conference on January 12, 2025, when both doctors were attending the event in Hyderabad. Dr. Swamy allegedly booked a room at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills, where he is said to have sexually assaulted the victim under the pretext of their upcoming marriage.

The victim later discovered that Dr. Swamy had not divorced his wife, contrary to what he had told her. When she approached Swamy’s family, she allegedly received no response, prompting her to file a police complaint.

FIR Registered Against Dr. Swamy and Family Members

Based on the woman’s complaint, Banjara Hills police registered a case against Dr. Jarpula Swamy and his family under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC):

Section 64(1) – Related to deception and misuse of trust

– Related to deception and misuse of trust Section 318(4) – Concerning sexual assault under false pretense

– Concerning sexual assault under false pretense Section 318(2) – Related to criminal conspiracy or abetment

Police officials confirmed that an investigation is currently underway, and further action will be taken based on evidence and witness statements.

Trust Breach Sparks Legal Action in Hyderabad

This case has brought to light another incident of abuse of trust and professional ethics, with legal action now initiated to ensure justice for the victim. The incident also highlights the need for stricter awareness and action around consent and manipulation in relationships, especially within professional settings.