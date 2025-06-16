Hyderabad Woman Duped Raped by Man She Met on Matrimonial Site

Hyderabad: A 47-year-old woman from Hyderabad has lodged a police complaint against a Mumbai-based man, accusing him of raping her under the pretext of marriage and defrauding her of nearly ₹25 lakh.

Man Allegedly Met Victim Through Matrimonial Site

According to Begumpet Police, the victim met 42-year-old Shashikant Kakad through a matrimonial website. The two later connected via Facebook and maintained regular communication.

First Meeting in Hyderabad Turned Exploitative

The woman told police that in January 2023, Shashikant visited Hyderabad and stayed at a star hotel, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times after promising marriage. She claimed that he gained her trust and that of her family before extracting large sums of money.

₹25 Lakh Collected on Pretext of Investment

Shashikant reportedly convinced the woman to transfer around ₹25 lakh through her sister’s bank account, claiming it would be invested in the stock market. After collecting the money, he fled to Mumbai and cut off all communication.

Threats and Intimidation Alleged

When the woman recently demanded that Shashikant fulfill his promise of marriage, he allegedly refused and threatened to leak her private photos and videos if she pursued the matter further.

Rape and Cheating Case Registered

The Begumpet Police have registered a case under charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. Authorities confirmed that a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused.

Ongoing Investigation

Police officials have urged the public to remain cautious while interacting on matrimonial and social media platforms, and encouraged victims of such crimes to come forward without fear.