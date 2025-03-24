Hyderabad Woman Jumps from Moving MMTS Train to Escape Molester

Hyderaba: A 23-year-old woman suffered injuries after she jumped from a moving MMTS train to escape a molester on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the Tellapur to Medchal MMTS service, leaving passengers and authorities concerned over security in women’s compartments.

Incident Details

The victim boarded the MMTS train at Secunderabad to travel to her hostel in Medchal. Initially, there were two other women in the ladies’ coach, but they disembarked at Alwal. Soon after, a 25-year-old man entered the compartment and attempted to sexually assault her. Terrified, the woman jumped off the train to escape.

Local Help and Police Action

Passersby noticed the injured woman lying near the tracks and alerted the police. Authorities rushed to the spot and shifted her to a nearby hospital for treatment. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

Safety Concerns and Need for Security Measures

The incident raises serious questions about passenger safety, especially in ladies’ compartments of MMTS trains. Commuters and activists are calling for stricter security measures, including the deployment of security personnel and CCTV surveillance to prevent such crimes.