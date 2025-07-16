Hyderabad Woman Kills Husband Over Affair, Stages It as Road Accident

Hyderabad: In a shocking case that shook Pallerla village in Athmakur mandal, Vasthapula Swathi (35) was arrested along with two accomplices for allegedly murdering her husband, Sri Vasthapula Swamy, by staging a road accident. The Rachakonda Police confirmed that the accused attempted to mislead authorities by portraying the premeditated murder as a tragic accident.

Swathi Learns About Husband’s Affair, Confrontation Turns Deadly

According to police, Swathi discovered a few months ago that her husband, Swamy, was involved in an extramarital affair with a woman named Savitha, who is the wife of one of the co-accused, Pottepaka Mahesh (33).

Upon learning about the affair, Mahesh confronted Swamy and informed Swathi. The situation at home deteriorated after that, with Swamy allegedly abusing and harassing Swathi during repeated confrontations.

Murder Planned by Swathi, Mahesh, and Sai Kumar

Unable to bear the abuse and humiliation, Swathi, Mahesh, and their friend Gunti Sai Kumar (33) plotted to murder Swamy. With help from an associate named Ramalingam, they hired a car to execute their plan.

On Sunday, while Swamy was returning home on his motorbike, the trio followed him in the car. Sai Kumar, who was driving, intentionally rammed into Swamy’s bike at high speed, causing him to fall and die on the spot.

Murder Disguised as Road Accident, But Police Uncover Truth

Initially, the accused attempted to portray the incident as a regular road accident. However, during the investigation, the Rachakonda police found inconsistencies at the scene. Their suspicion grew upon examining the trajectory of the crash and the nature of the impact.

Under intense interrogation, Swathi confessed to the murder, revealing the full plan and the involvement of Mahesh and Sai Kumar.

Accused Arrested and Remanded to Judicial Custody

Rachakonda police arrested all three individuals – Swathi, Mahesh, and Sai Kumar – and booked them for murder, conspiracy, and attempt to destroy evidence. The case is now under further investigation.