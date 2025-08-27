Hyderabad Woman Kills Three Children in Saudi Arabia, Attempts Suicide

Al Khobar (Saudi Arabia): In a tragic incident, a Hyderabad woman, identified as Syeda Humaira Amreen from Toli Chowki, allegedly drowned her three children in a bathtub before attempting suicide.

The victims were her twin sons, Sadiq Ahmed and Adil Ahmed (7), and her younger son, Yousuf Ahmed (3).

Her husband, Muhammad Shahnawaz, discovered the children dead after returning home from work and immediately alerted local police.

Family members said the woman was in Saudi Arabia on a visit visa and had been suffering from mental health issues and loneliness. Some sources also cited family disputes.

The real reasons for the incident are not yet known. Saudi police have launched an investigation into the incident.