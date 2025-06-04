Hyderabad: Worker Dies After Fall from Under-Construction Building in Bowenpally

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Hyderabad’s Bowenpally area on Tuesday morning when a construction worker fell to his death from the second floor of an under-construction building.

Worker Slips from Second Floor, Dies on Spot

According to initial reports, the laborer lost his footing while working on the second floor and fell to the ground. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot before help could arrive.

Police Launch Investigation from All Angles

Upon receiving the alert, Bowenpally CI D.I. Sardar Naik along with SIs Shiva Shankar and Giridhar, accompanied by a forensic team, reached the site and initiated a thorough investigation. The police are examining all possible angles surrounding the incident.

Alcohol Consumption Suspected as Contributing Factor

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had a history of alcohol consumption. His wife and son confirmed to the police that he was habitual of drinking. Empty liquor bottles were also recovered from the site, further supporting the claim.

Construction Site Safety Under Scrutiny

The incident raises fresh concerns about safety protocols at construction sites in Hyderabad. Authorities may take stricter action against negligence in workplace safety, especially in high-risk areas like building construction.