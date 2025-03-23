Hyderabad on Yellow Alert for Rain Today: Will SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match Be Disrupted?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23, 2025. With the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set to clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 2 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, fans are asking: Will rain disrupt the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match?

Hyderabad Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued Ahead of SRH vs RR IPL Clash

Key Weather Updates for Hyderabad

Yellow Alert : IMD warns of thunderstorms with wind speeds up to 40 kmph.

: IMD warns of thunderstorms with wind speeds up to 40 kmph. Rain Probability : 25% chance of morning showers, but 0% during match hours (3 PM–8 PM) as per AccuWeather.

: 25% chance of morning showers, but as per AccuWeather. Temperature : 34°C (feels like 38°C) with partly cloudy skies.

: 34°C (feels like 38°C) with partly cloudy skies. Wind: Southeast winds at 13–26 km/h.

Will Rain Disrupt the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match?

Despite the yellow alert, forecasts suggest minimal risk of rain during the game. AccuWeather reports a 0% chance of precipitation between 3 PM and 8 PM, while other sources indicate a slight 10% chance of brief showers during the first hour (3:30 PM–4:30 PM). Meteorologists predict any rainfall will be light and short-lived, allowing the match to proceed with minor delays at most.

Key Factors to Note:

IMD’s Regional Warning : Thunderstorms may affect parts of Telangana, but Hyderabad’s afternoon skies are expected to clear.

: Thunderstorms may affect parts of Telangana, but Hyderabad’s afternoon skies are expected to clear. Stadium Preparedness: Groundskeepers are equipped with covers and drainage systems to handle sudden showers.

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match Details

Time : 3:30 PM IST (toss at 3:00 PM).

: 3:30 PM IST (toss at 3:00 PM). Venue : Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Teams: SRH (led by Aiden Markram) vs RR (captained by Riyan Parag).

Pitch Report:

The surface is historically batting-friendly, offering consistent bounce. Fast bowlers may struggle for early movement, but spinners could gain traction as the game progresses. Weather conditions are unlikely to alter the pitch’s behavior significantly.

Hyderabad’s Weather Outlook Post-Match

March 24 : Evening thundershowers likely.

: Evening thundershowers likely. March 25–28: Hazy skies with temperatures rising to 38°C.

As of 23rd March 2025, the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match is expected to proceed uninterrupted. While Hyderabad remains on yellow alert, the consensus among weather agencies leans toward dry conditions during play. Fans are advised to monitor live updates for sudden changes.

Stay tuned to Munsif for real-time coverage of Hyderabad’s weather and IPL 2025 matches!