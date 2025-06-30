Hyderabad: Youth Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Hotel Room

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) area of Hyderabad on Sunday, triggering a police investigation into the cause of death.

Victim Identified as Sai Kiran from Sangareddy District

The deceased has been identified as Sai Kiran, a resident of Velimela village in Ramachandrapuram Mandal, Sangareddy district. According to police, Sai Kiran had arrived in Hyderabad on June 26 in search of employment and had checked into Room No. 404 at Sri Sai Grand Luxury Hotel, located near JNTU in KPHB Colony.

Sai Kiran last spoke to his family on the day he arrived in the city. After that call, his mobile phone was switched off, raising concerns among his relatives. Despite repeated attempts, his family was unable to contact him.

Hotel Staff Alert Police After No Response

Hotel authorities reported that Sai Kiran had not vacated the room even after his booking duration expired. After receiving no response to repeated knocks on the door, the management grew suspicious and contacted the Kukatpally Housing Board Police.

Police arrived at the scene, forced open the door, and found Sai Kiran lying dead on the bed.

Body Shifted for Post-Mortem, Investigation Underway

The police have shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined, and investigations are currently ongoing. Family members of the deceased have been notified.

Suspicious Death Raises Safety Concerns

This incident has raised concerns regarding hotel guest safety and mental health issues among job-seeking youth in urban areas. Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm whether the death was natural, accidental, or involved foul play.