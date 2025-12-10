Hyderabad Youth Rescued from Moscow Returns Safely to India After AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi’s Intervention

Hyderabad: A young resident of Hyderabad, Mohammad Ahmad, who had been stranded in Moscow, Russia, has safely returned to India following the active intervention of AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi. The successful return marks a major relief for Ahmad’s family, who had been anxiously awaiting his safe arrival.

AIMIM President’s Immediate Action Ensures Safe Return

According to sources, Mohammad Ahmad faced difficulties in Moscow and was unable to return home without official assistance. Upon learning of the situation, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi took up the matter promptly and coordinated efforts through the concerned authorities to ensure Ahmad’s safe repatriation.

Ahmad arrived in Hyderabad safely and was reunited with his family.

Mohammad Ahmad Expresses Gratitude to AIMIM and Owaisi

After reaching home, Mohammad Ahmad thanked Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and the AIMIM Party for their timely support and continuous efforts.

He expressed deep gratitude, stating that without AIMIM’s intervention, his return would have been extremely difficult.

AIMIM’s Humanitarian Role Appreciated

The incident has once again highlighted AIMIM’s active role in assisting citizens facing distress abroad. The party has often stepped in to help individuals trapped in foreign countries due to legal, financial or situational crises.

Community members have appreciated the swift action taken by Owaisi, praising his commitment toward public welfare and humanitarian assistance.

The safe return of Mohammad Ahmad from Moscow is being widely acknowledged as a result of Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi’s persistent efforts. The incident reflects the party’s ongoing commitment to helping citizens in need, both within India and overseas.

