Hyderabad Youths Secretly Record Video Inside Chanchalguda Jail, Post Online – Sparks Outrage

Hyderabad: In an attempt to gain attention on social media, a group of youngsters in Hyderabad violated prison rules and recorded a video inside Chanchalguda jail — a move that has now sparked outrage and raised serious concerns over jail security.

Video Shot Inside Jail Goes Viral

Ahmed bin Hasan Al Jabri, a resident of Hyderabad, was arrested by the Task Force police and sent to Chanchalguda jail under judicial custody. His friends, wishing to meet him, followed the formal process and obtained permission for a Mulaqat (jail visit).

Jail Rules Flouted With Hidden Phone

However, the visit took an unexpected turn. The group managed to smuggle a mobile phone into the jail by hiding it from the view of the security staff. During the meeting, they recorded a video of their interaction with Ahmed and later posted it on social media platforms.

How did they get permission to take phone in Chanchalguda High security Jail @CVAnandIPS @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/NCnuTI62R1 — mohd khan (@MohdQuresh33472) April 14, 2025

Netizens Question Jail Security

The video soon went viral, drawing strong reactions from netizens who questioned how a mobile phone entered the jail premises despite strict surveillance. Many expressed concerns over the effectiveness of the jail’s security protocols and called for accountability.

No Action Yet From Authorities

While the incident has caught widespread attention online, authorities have not yet taken any action against those involved. With public pressure mounting, a probe into the security lapse is expected in the coming days.